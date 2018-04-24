Leaky truck tractor spills “oil substance” onto roadways, causes closures on Monday evening in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A leaky truck tractor spilled a large amount of oil substance onto multiple roadways near Ephrata, causing closures on Monday evening.

On April 23 around 7:50 p.m., police responded to a hazardous material spill involving a large amount of oil substance leaking onto the roadway from a truck tractor.

According to witnesses, the leak began in the 200 block of N. Reading Road and covered the south lane before it continued onto the interchange ramp and east on West Main St.

Witnesses said the truck slid sideways as its drive attempted to negotiate the ramp curve.

Police located the truck tractor stopped in the 100 block of W. Main St. where it continued to leak a large amount of oil substance onto the roadway.

The driver told police that he was in the process of fixing the issue.

However, while crews were cleaning up the N. Reading Road spill, the truck drove off after “fixing the issue” and leaked a large amount of oil substance again.

The truck was then parked off of the roadway until it could be properly repaired, according to police.

The first spill caused about a one mile hazardous roadway condition from North Reading Road, the exit ramp for US 322 and through the 100 block of W. Main St.

The southbound lane of N. Reading Road, the ramp and eastbound lane of W. Main St. were closed for several hours for clean up.

The second spill started in the 100 block of W. Main St. and stretched to the 600 block of E. Main St.

Both East and West Main Streets in downtown Ephrata were completely closed for several hours to allow crews to clean up the substance.