Lititz duo facing charges after allegedly assaulting juvenile

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Lititz duo is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a juvenile.

Ryan Miller, 46, is facing simple assault charges for his role in the incident while Stephanie Fouse, 34, is facing endangering the welfare of children charges.

On March 16, police charges the pair after it is alleged that Miller assaulted a 14-year-old juvenile by throwing the juvenile into a wall that caused injuries to the child’s neck, shoulder, and ribs on March 4.

Fouse is alleged to have permitted, Miller, her fiancee to assault the child, who was treated at Hershey Medical Center and released.

Now, the duo will face charges.