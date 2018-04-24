× Man dead, another individual injured in York City shooting

YORK — An 18-year-old man died at York Hospital Tuesday evening following a shooting in York City, according to the York City Police Department.

A second shooting victim was discovered at the hospital that was transported via privately owned vehicle, police say. The condition of this individual has not been released.

Just after 5 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired in the 100 block of East Maple Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the 18-year-old who had been shot.

Police note that this incident was not random.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or text tips to 847-411 or download the York City PD App. Texting in tips is the best method of conveying information about this incident and it is anonymous.

Instructions for using text tip line:

1. Enter number 847-411

2. Start message with – yorktips

3. Text your message.