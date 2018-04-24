× Man in critical condition after York City shooting

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A man is in critical condition after a shooting in York City.

According to police, at 10:50 a.m. on Tuesday, officers responded to a shots fired call at the intersection of Park Street and Park Place.

Upon arrival, they found a male victim that had been shot in the head.

He was transported to York Hospital via ambulance where he is in critical condition.

Police believe that this was not a random act of violence and that the victim was targeted.