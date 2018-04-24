Man who pistol-whipped, robbed victim he met online convicted by jury

DAUPHIN COUNTY — A man accused of pistol whipping and robbing a victim who he met online was convicted by a Dauphin County jury Tuesday, the Dauphin County District Attorney’s Office release says.

Rasheem Drummond was found guilty of robbery and carrying a firearm without a license. He will be sentenced by Dauphin County Judge Curcillo on June 13.

Charges against Drummond stemmed from an incident in January 2017 when the victim came to Harrisburg for a date with him after they met online, according to the release.

On January 15, Drummond had the victim drive him home and directed the victim to park on the corner of Green Street and Geiger Street in Harrisburg. He went into the residence and when he returned to the victim’s vehicle, he put a gun to the victim’s chest and threatened to shoot the individual, the release says. Drummond then stole the victim’s money and cell phone.

Drummond then fled the scene but the victim followed him on foot, yelling for police. That’s when Drummond turned around and pistol-whipped the victim over the head, the release adds.

When police arrived, the victim showed them the apartment Drummond ran into. He was arrested inside. The firearm was recovered in the living room and the victim’s cell phone was later recovered in a trashcan of the residence, the release states.