Mississippi man facing charges after allegedly striking York Fair security guard with vehicle

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Mississippi man is facing charges after allegedly striking a security guard with his vehicle at the York County Fairgrounds.

Richard Van Egmond, 71, is facing aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment among other related charges for the incident.

On April 21 around 2:00 p.m., police were dispatched to the York County Fairgrounds in the 300 block of Carlisle Road for a report that a York Fair officer had been struck by a motor vehicle.

The victim told police that she was struck by a black truck after asking the driver, later identified as Van Egmond, to move his vehicle out of a fire lane.

Upon the victim’s initial request, Van Egmond became argumentative, and refused to move or identify himself.

When the York Fair officer attempted to turn over Van Egmond’s name card he was wearing, he grabbed the victim’s arm with both hands and pushed her.

The victim told police that she went into a building to speak with the Event Coordinator, who went to confront Van Egmond with the victim.

While speaking to Van Egmond, the victim positioned herself in front of the vehicle while the Event Coordinator was at the side of the truck.

According to the criminal complain, Van Egmond began to rev the engine of the truck multiple times before putting the vehicle in drive and striking the victim.

Van Egmond stopped the vehicle before traveling to the end of the lane around several parked cars and headed northbound.

Upon arrival, police were able to get Van Egmond to stop his vehicle and speak with him.

Van Egmond denied ever touching the victim or striking her with his vehicle.

However, witnesses told police that he struck the victim, who was taken by ambulance to York Hospital with severe pain to her lower back.

Now, Van Egmond will face charges.