Mutiple GoFundMe pages created for victims of fatal Harrisburg fire

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Multiple GoFundMe pages have been created to benefit the victims of Monday’s fatal fire in Harrisburg.

The first page created is said to benefit the family of the 3-year-old girl who died in the fire.

The description of the page identifies the 3-year-old girl as Willow and appears to have been made by family members of the girl.

A goal of $10,000 was set for that page.

The second page is to benefit the people displaced by the fire, indicating that seven people, including three infants, were displaced as a result of the fire.

A goal of $5,000 was set for that page.