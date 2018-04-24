× NTSB sending investigators to crash in Maryland where worker was reportedly struck and killed by train

MARYLAND– NTSB is sending investigators to the site of an accident involving an Amtrack train that reportedly struck and killed a track worker this morning.

According to a NTSB Newsroom tweet, the group is sending investigators to Bowie to investigating an accident involving Amtrak train #86.

There is no word on if any other injuries have been suffered.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.