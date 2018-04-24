NTSB sending investigators to crash in Maryland where worker was reportedly struck and killed by train

Posted 10:50 AM, April 24, 2018, by
train-railroad-crossing-sign-jpg

MARYLAND– NTSB is sending investigators to the site of an accident involving an Amtrack train that reportedly struck and killed a track worker this morning.

According to a NTSB Newsroom tweet, the group is sending investigators to Bowie to investigating an accident involving Amtrak train #86.

There is no word on if any other injuries have been suffered.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide details as they become available.