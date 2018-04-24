Olivia’s cooks up German style Calf’s Liver served w Garlic smashed Cauliflower potatoes

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Fire grilled German style Calf’s Liver served w Garlic smashed Cauliflower potatoes AND topped w grilled onions, Crimini mushrooms, dried plums & bacon…

Served along w braised hard cider cabbage.

Also, celebrating beer week in Harrisburg, so we incorporated beer into our recipes

1lb calf’s liver - sliced 1/4 inch

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

1/2 tsp rosemary

1 tsp fresh chopped garlic

1/2 cup red onion - sliced

1/2 cup pearl onions - sliced

1/2 cup spring onions - sliced

1 cup crimini mushrooms - sliced

Heat grill to medium high temp. Season lover w salt, pepper, rosemary, & garlic. Sear on both sides being careful not to over cook( A medium to medium well liver has the most flavor). Remove from grill, set aside. Heat sauté pan & add garlic butter and bacon, as soon as the butter has melted, add the onions, mushrooms, & plums. Cook until tender. Deglaze w plum beer. Smother on top of the liver.

Hard cider braised red cabbage

1 head Red cabbage- shredded

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/2 tsp Black pepper

3 tbsp garlic

1/2 cup dried plums - chopped

2 cups hard cider

1/2 cup Apple cider vinegar

Sauté cabbage w garlic butter, salt, pepper until slightly wilted (approx 5 mins)

Add hard cider, vinegar, & plums. Cook stirring constantly until liquid reduces and cabbage is tender & a beautiful purple rain color.

Beers used :

Stella Artois - cidré

Rusty Nail - plums up

Cocktails

Shark bite shandy

Land shark beer

Olivia’s fruit infused sweet tea

Fresh blackberries

Fresh orange wedges

Black berry syrup

Fill glass w ice (can also be prepared in big batches for parties and backyard bbq’s), add sweet tea, fresh fruit and the black berry syrup. Stir. Enjoy!

Black berry mojito

Bacardi Rum

Kraken dark rum

Club soda

Fresh limes

Fresh mint

Fresh blackberries

Black berry syrup

Cane sugar

Middle the mint, blackberries, limes, cane sugar, and black berry syrup together. Add ice, and both rums, shake. Top off w club soda. Enjoy!!