Olivia’s cooks up German style Calf’s Liver served w Garlic smashed Cauliflower potatoes

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Fire grilled German style Calf’s Liver served w Garlic smashed Cauliflower potatoes AND topped w grilled onions, Crimini mushrooms, dried plums & bacon…
Served along w braised hard cider cabbage.
Also, celebrating beer week in Harrisburg, so we incorporated beer into our recipes
1lb calf’s liver - sliced 1/4 inch
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp black pepper
1/2 tsp rosemary
1 tsp fresh chopped garlic
1/2 cup red onion - sliced
1/2 cup pearl onions - sliced
1/2 cup spring onions - sliced
1 cup crimini mushrooms - sliced
Heat grill to medium high temp. Season lover w salt, pepper, rosemary, & garlic. Sear on both sides being careful not to over cook( A medium to medium well liver has the most flavor). Remove from grill, set aside. Heat sauté pan & add garlic butter and bacon, as soon as the butter has melted, add the onions, mushrooms, & plums. Cook until tender. Deglaze w plum beer. Smother on top of the liver.
Hard cider braised red cabbage
1 head Red cabbage- shredded
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1/2 tsp Black pepper
3 tbsp garlic
1/2 cup dried plums - chopped
2 cups hard cider
1/2 cup Apple cider vinegar
Sauté cabbage w garlic butter, salt, pepper until slightly wilted (approx 5 mins)
Add hard cider, vinegar, & plums. Cook stirring constantly until liquid reduces and cabbage is tender & a beautiful purple rain color.
Beers used :
Stella Artois - cidré
Rusty Nail - plums up
Cocktails
Shark bite shandy
Land shark beer
Olivia’s fruit infused sweet tea
Fresh blackberries
Fresh orange wedges
Black berry syrup
Fill glass w ice (can also be prepared in big batches for parties and backyard bbq’s), add sweet tea, fresh fruit and the black berry syrup. Stir. Enjoy!
Black berry mojito
Bacardi Rum
Kraken dark rum
Club soda
Fresh limes
Fresh mint
Fresh blackberries
Black berry syrup
Cane sugar
Middle the mint, blackberries, limes, cane sugar, and black berry syrup together. Add ice, and both rums, shake. Top off w club soda. Enjoy!!