Plenty of clouds and a few showers Wednesday

SHOWERS EARLY THEN DRYING

The evening is looking wet as an area of low pressure approaches. Rain showers continue overnight into early Wednesday. Most of the wet weather ends early but an isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out as the system lifts out of the area. Rain amounts expected between half inch to an inch. Temperatures slowly climb to near 60 degrees. Drier conditions return Thursday along with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures bust into the middle and upper 60s. Some question on timing with the next system. Right now, it is looking more likely a few showers are possible for Friday. The clouds and showers hold temperatures in the lower 60s. A weak system passes through Saturday and may bring a few showers once again.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Plenty of dry hours expected for the weekend, even Saturday. Although, keep the umbrella handy for a few showers. Breaks in the clouds and southwest flow ahead of the front, boosts temperatures into the middle and upper 60s. Temperatures stay cooler than average Sunday despite, the sunshine returning. Highs are in the lower 60s.



NEXT WEEK

A very welcome warm up to end April and welcome the month of May. Readings are back in the 70’s, as high pressure slides east setting up a return flow. This means milder air spreads across the area, so expect plenty of sunshine Monday with highs in the lower 70s. Bright skies continue Tuesday. And, it’s much warmer with temperatures soaring into the upper 70s.

The FOX43 Weather Team is keeping you “Weather Smart” 7 days a week!

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist