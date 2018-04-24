× Police find “suspicious package” in West Manheim Township to be non-explosive, investigation ongoing

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A road was closed for several hours after police investigated a suspicious package in West Manheim Township Monday evening.

On April 23 around 5:30 p.m., police received a call reporting a suspicious package along the 2100 block of Black Rock Road.

A witness said that they saw a white man walking north on the road when he placed a medium-sized bag beside a utility pole and continued walking without returning.

Police were able to locate the duffel bag, and cordoned off the area and closed the road as a safety precaution.

Members of the PA State Police Hazardous Device Explosives Section responded to the scene and determined that the contents of the bag were non-explosive.

The road was reopened around 9:45 p.m.

However, the contents of the duffel bag are not being disclosed at this time and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Wildasin at 717-632-7059 ext.104 or e-mail toby@westmanheimpd.com.