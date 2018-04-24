× Police: Harrisburg man tried to get rid of his marijuana by eating it

HARRISBURG — A Harrisburg man is facing drug and tampering with evidence charges after police say he attempted to get rid of a bag of marijuana…by eating it.

Jayovinne Raeleon Wittle, 20, was stopped by Susquehanna Township Police for a vehicle equipment violation last Thursday on the 2100 block of Herr Street, police say. During the stop, officers discovered Wittle was in possession of marijuana.

According to police, Wittle “tried to chew and ingest” the marijuana. He was taken into custody and charged with Possession of Marijuana, Tampering with Evidence, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.