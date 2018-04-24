× Police searching for masked suspect accused of robbing Swatara Township Residence Inn

SWATARA TOWNSHIP — Police are searching for a masked suspect accused of robbing a Marriott Residence Inn on the 4400 block of Lewis Road early Tuesday morning.

Swatara Township Police say the suspect, described as a black male wearing a mask, entered the hotel at 5:19 a.m., forced the clerk to open the cash register, and removed an undisclosed amount of cash. He then fled on foot, police say.

Officers searched the area with the assistance of a K9 team, but were unable to locate the suspect.

No weapon was displayed during the robbery, and no one was injured, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Swatara Township Police at (717) 564-2550 or submit an anonymous tip at SwataraPolice.org.