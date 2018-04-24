× Public hearing to discuss the redistricting process scheduled for Tuesday

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Senate State Government committee will hold a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss the redistricting process in the commonwealth.

This is the second public hearing on the issue in the last few weeks. The purpose of the hearings is to discuss ways to change the redistricting process and look at different bills concerning how election lines are drawn in Pennsylvania.

This comes roughly 2 months after Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court released a new congressional map for the state.

At the first hearing last month, one of the major discussions was about who should be responsible for creating congressional and state district maps.

Tuesday’s hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. in the North Office Building, hearing room 1.