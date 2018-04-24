× Saquon Barkley, girlfriend welcome baby girl two days before NFL Draft, reports say

Saquon Barkley is a father.

According to NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt, Barkley and his girlfriend, Anna Congdon, welcomed a baby girl today.

“Congratulations @saquon Barkley, who just became a first-time dad today. He was so excited when he called he forgot to give me the name of his new baby girl. Congrats, Saquon. The draft will be the second-biggest thing that happens to you this week. See you tomorrow!” Brandt posted on Twitter.

Congdon announced her pregnancy with Barkley via Instagram on March 17.

The birth of Barkley’s daughter comes two days before the 2018 NFL Draft in which the Penn State running is expected to be a top-5 selection.