Shippensburg man charged with delivering drugs that resulted in fatal overdose

SHIPPENSBURG — A 33-year-old Shippensburg man is being charged with delivering the drugs that caused a 35-year-old man to suffer a fatal overdose in 2017, according to Shippensburg police.

Jason Allen Cromer is charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death, Criminal Use of a Communication Facility, Possession with Intent to Deliver, and Involuntary Manslaughter, police say.

He is accused of supplying drugs containing fentanyl to a 35-year-old male victim who suffered a fatal overdose on April 5, 2017.

An investigation into the death determined that Cromer was the person who supplied the drugs. An arrest warrant was issued by Magisterial District Judge H. Anthony Adams on April 17, and Cromer was apprehended by the Cumberland County Probation & Parole Department one day later.

A preliminary hearing was held Monday, and Cromer was held over for trial. He is being held at Cumberland County Prison on $200,000 bail.