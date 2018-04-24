× Two arrests made in stabbing incident at Harrisburg’s John Harris High School

HARRISBURG — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred late Tuesday morning at John Harris High School.

According to Harrisburg Police, the incident occurred at 11:52 a.m. Officers were dispatched to the school, located on the 2400 block of Market Street, to investigate.

Police say a fight broke out at the school, and a student was stabbed in the arm with a pocket knife. The suspect, who is also a student at the school, was detained and charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Weapon on School Property, Possessing an Instrument of Crime with Intent, and Make Repairs/Selling an Offensive Weapon.

According to police, several of the suspect’s family members came to the high school office after the suspect was detained and created a disturbance. They were asked to leave by school staff, and later by Harrisburg Police. One family member, Kevin Garcia-Rodriguez, refused to leave the school, ignored police commands to leave, and attempted to push past an officer to re-enter the school after he had been physically removed, police say.

Garcia-Rodriguez was subsequently arrested and charged with Criminal Trespass, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Law Enforcement, police say.