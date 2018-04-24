× Venue change granted for man charged in death of 12-year-old daughter

A man charged in the 2016 death of his 12-year-old daughter will not be tried in Perry County, where the incident occurred.

Instead, Donald Meyer will be tried in Lycoming County, according to the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, who granted the venue change.

Meyer, 60, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, involuntary manslaughter, recklessly endangering another person, child endangerment, possession of a prohibited firearm, simple assault, and making terroristic threats.

In January 2016, Meyer’s daughter, Ciara, was killed while a constable was in the process of serving an eviction notice at Meyer’s Duncannon residence.

The constable, Clark Steele, testified in April of that year that Meyer opened the front door “six to eight inches” and said, “I’m not going to let that happen.” Steele added that after Meyer closed the door the first time, it opened again, but this time, Meyer had an automatic rifle strapped over his shoulder, which he swung up and pointed at his neck.

Steele then testified that he spun away from the door entrance — at that point, his back was against the front exterior of the apartment. Video, that was filmed by the apartment manager, showed that Steele turned, saw Meyer and fired one shot.

The bullet traveled through Meyer’s arm and into the chest of Ciara, killing her. The girl was standing behind her father during the time of the shot.

A trial date has not been set.