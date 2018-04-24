× York Suburban School Board approves hire of Dr. Timothy Williams as superintendent

YORK — York Suburban School District has found its new superintendent.

The district’s Board of Directors voted unanimously Monday to approve a three-year contract with Dr. Timothy Williams, ending a five-month search to replace Dr. Michele Merkle, who resigned on Sept. 25, 2017 after taking a two-week period of medical leave.

Merkle was accused of vandalizing two vehicles belonging to then-assistant superintendent Patricia Maloney in September 2017. She later avoided a criminal conviction when she was accepted into an Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program that includes 35 hours of community service and a mental health evaluation. Merkle also had to promise to engage in no harassing, abusive or threatening contact with the victim, pay $4,362 in restitution and write a letter of apology in the case.

Williams has been involved in public education for more than 30 years and is currently serving as superintendent in the Westmont Hilltop School District in Johnstown, Cambria County. He began his career as a middle school English and social studies teacher, served as a union president, and is a former K-12 technology coordinator in the Penn Manor School District in Lancaster County. He also served in administrative roles in the Eastern Lancaster County and Manheim Township school districts in Lancaster County, according to a press release issued by York Suburban.

“Dr. Williams is an excellent fit for the York Suburban School District. He possesses the skills, drive, and vision the Board, and our community, are looking for in our next leader,” said John Posenau, YSSD Board president, in the press release announcing Williams’ appointment. “Dr. Williams is committed to continuing to move the District forward and we are excited for him to get started.”

Williams earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in history with minors in anthropology and journalism and a Master’s degree in education from Wilkes University. He received his doctorate in educational leadership from Immaculata Univerity.

“We are very proud that our District’s reputation for excellence attracted so many highly qualified candidates,” said Board Vice President Lois Ann Schroeder. “Our search efforts yielded a diverse pool of 30 applicants. We (the board) were extremely pleased with the caliber of the candidates and are confident that we have selected an outstanding educational leader to guide the District and continue our tradition of excellence. We look forward to working with Dr. Williams for many years to come.”