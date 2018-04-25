× Dauphin County man accused of sexually assaulting woman with intellectual disability

HARRISBURG — A Dauphin County man is facing charges that he sexually assaulted a woman with an intellectual disability.

It’s not the first time that Francisco Moffa, 52, has been arrested for sexual assault charges, according to Harrisburg police. In 1984, police say, he was arrested in Westmoreland County, Virginia, for involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, indecent assault and corruption of a minor.

The current case stems from the investigation of a March 18 incident in which Moffa allegedly sexually assaulted a 43-year-old victim. Police say he took photos of the victim’s bare buttocks with his phone, then sodomized her. The victim told police she told Moffa to stop because it hurt. After he stopped, the victim said, he told her not to tell anyone.

A friend then took the victim to the emergency room, where she reported the incident, police say.

Moffa was arrested and charged with involuntary deviate sexual assault — forcible compulsion and sexual assault.