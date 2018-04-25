× Fire reported at Armstrong World Industries plant in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY — A fire was reported Wednesday afternoon at the Armstrong World Industries plant in Marietta, Lancaster County.

Fire crews were dispatched to the building in the 1500 block of River Road just before 4:30 p.m., according to Lancaster County dispatch.

Materials are currently being pulled out of the building, dispatch adds. There’s no word on what caught fire in the building.

No one was injured, dispatch says.

Armstrong is a designer and manufacturer of innovative commercial and residential ceiling, wall and suspension system solutions, the company’s website states.