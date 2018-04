× Furry Friends with Mini, the kitten

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Mini, the kitten!

Mini joins us today from That Pet Place.

She is a domestic short hair kitten that is about 9 weeks old.

Her previous owners had moved out of town and couldn’t take Mini and her three brothers with them.

Mini is a cuddly kitten that always wants to snuggle and cuddle at your neck

She will be ready for adoption in about three weeks.

Check her out in the clip above.