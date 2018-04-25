× Juvenile found in attic crawlspace of apartment charged with criminal trespass

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 17-year-old male is charged with criminal trespass after allegedly breaking into an apartment.

The incident occurred Sunday evening at an apartment in the 200 block of S. 8th Street in Columbia.

Police were called to the apartment just before 5:30 p.m. for a reported burglary in progress. It was reported to police that the victim was receiving phone calls from her apartment phone number and that no one was supposed to be in the residence, the news release says.

Police arrived and contacted the landlord after seeing signs that someone may have entered into the apartment.

Officers searched the apartment and found a juvenile hiding in the attic crawlspace, the release adds.

The teenager was taken into custody and turned over to York County youth services.