Lancaster County men will stand trial for providing heroin that resulted in fatal overdose

LANCASTER — Two Lancaster County men will stand trial for providing heroin to several people who later suffered overdoses — including one that was fatal.

Jesse Hernandez, 59, and Wilfredo Perez-Lopez, 40, waived their preliminary hearings, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. District Judge Adam Witkonis ordered the men to stand trial in Lancaster County Court on felony drug delivery resulting in death and related charges.

Police say Perez-Lopez and Hernandez conspired to provide heroin to a 30-year-old man who suffered a fatal overdose on the 500 block of Woodward Street on March 30. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office determined that fentanyl was involved in the death.

Around the same time, police say, they responded to at least two other overdose calls believed to be connected to the heroin sold by Perez-Lopez and Hernandez. Drug packaging found at one of the scenes matched that taken from the Woodward Street crime scene, police say.

A day later, police say they overheard Hernandez talking about “serving” individuals who overdosed. They then obtained information on Perez-Lopez, also known as “Gordo,” including his cell phone number.