× Lancaster County Prison nurse charged after police find meth, fentanyl in her car

LANCASTER — A former nurse at Lancaster County Prison is accused of having methamphetamine and fentanyl in her vehicle, which was parked outside the prison when the drugs were discovered.

The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office says Leann M. Barr, 32, is charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver drugs and two misdemeanor charges. She was arraigned Tuesday morning and released on $20,000 unsecured bail.

According to the DA’s Office, the Lancaster County Drug Task Force conducted a search of Barr’s vehicle on Monday. Inside the car, which was parked on North Franklin Street, police found a half-ounce of methamphetamine, two capsules of fentanyl, and drug paraphernalia.

The investigation revealed Barr was working at the prison as a contracted nurse. Investigators, including law-enforcement personnel at the prison, continue to look at whether Barr brought drugs inside the prison.

“Law-enforcement continues to investigate potential sources for controlled substances which have been able to infiltrate Lancaster County Prison,” District Attorney Craig Stedman said Wednesday. “Given the fact that we are seeing more overdoses to more dangerous drugs than ever before in this county, it is important that we treat any offenders who are introducing drugs into the prison with the appropriate severity.”

Barr, of Hollow Road, New Providence, has been terminated from working at the prison.

The seized methamphetamine has a street value of about $1,400, detectives estimated.

Detectives also a digital scale, smoking devices and a diversionary safe inside the vehicle.