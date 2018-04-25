× Lancaster man accused of shooting neighbor through wall facing involuntary manslaughter charge

LANCASTER — Prosecutors have added an involuntary manslaughter charge to those already in place for a Lancaster man who accidentally discharged a firearm in his East Liberty Street home last week, fatally injuring his next-door neighbor, according to court documents.

Allante Floyd, 25, had already been charged with recklessly endangering another person, discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, simple assault, and possession of a small amount of marijuana in connection to the incident. The simple assault charge was upgraded to involuntary manslaughter after the victim, Nelmarys Rivera-Alequin, 38, succumbed to her wound.

Rivera-Alequin was hit in the head by a bullet as she lay in bed in her home, located directly next door.

She was a trauma patient for several days before her family decided to take her off life support. She died Monday, and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office ruled her death a homicide after an autopsy Wednesday.

Rivera-Alequin was a mother of two.

According to police, Floyd was cleaning what police describe as a pistol version of an AK-47 rifle at about 11 p.m. on April 15, when it accidentally discharged. One round was fired, police say. The bullet passed through a wall and into the home next door.

Floyd, whom police described as “distraught,” over the incident, attempted to render aid, called police, and cooperated in the investigation, police say.