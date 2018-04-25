Lingering showers are slow to fade through Wednesday

LINGERING SHOWERS: Showers continue to move through the area this morning, but they become less widespread through about the middle of the commute. There could be some slow spots on the way into work before the showers taper. Visibility could be low in a few spots too. Temperatures begin in the upper 40s to lower 50s. A few light showers continue through the rest of Wednesday as the system slowly lifts out of the region. Temperatures reach the upper 50s to lower 60s. It slowly continues to dry through the night, and skies gradually clear. There could be a few hazy spots late. Expect lows in the lower to middle 40s. Conditions are drier Thursday with plenty of sunshine. Just some afternoon or late day clouds are expected. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: We’re watching the timing of the next system for both Friday and Saturday. Chances for showers are increasing for Friday, especially for the eastern half of the region. Temperatures are in the 60s, but how high in the 60s depends on timing and coverage of the showers. On Saturday a few more showers are still likely with another fast moving system. Temperatures are in the middle 60s. Sunday is drier and on the mild side. Expect readings in the lower to middle 60s.

NEXT WEEK: The pattern turns much warmer as the new work week starts. High pressure amplifies to the south of the region and pumps in warmer air from the south. Expect temperatures in the lower to middle 70s under abundant sunshine. Tuesday remains very warm with plentiful sun as we welcome the month of May. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 70s! Some 80 degree readings are even possible.

Have a great Wednesday!