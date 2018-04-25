MaryEllen’s Weather Kids with Jason Rife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Jason Rife is MaryEllen Pann FOX43's Weather Kid today! -Jason is currently a 10 year old fifth grade student at Bear Creek Intermediate School in the Elizabethtown School District.

Jason enjoys playing baseball, football and golf and is currently playing baseball for the A's in the E-town boys club. His hobbies include reading, playing sports, video games (especially Fortnight), roller coasters, the NJ beach, the weather and Penn State Football.

Jason hopes to one day study meteorology or engineering at either Penn State or the University of Oklahoma.

Want to become one of MaryEllen's Weather Kids?

Enter here -> http://fox43.com/WeatherKids-Entry (Must be in grades 5-12. See the entry page for more details.)