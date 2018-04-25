× May dates in which dog wardens will conduct dog license, rabies vaccination checks

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has released the dates for May in which dog wardens will conduct dog license and rabies vaccination checks.

Dog wardens — who drive vehicles, have a badge/state identification and wear uniforms labeled with “Pennsylvania Dog Law Enforcement Warden” in a keystone with a state seal — will request proof of licensure and and proof of rabies vaccination, according to the PA Department of Agriculture’s release. They will leave written notice for someone who is not home, or does not answer the door.

IMPORTANT: Dog wardens will not enter a home or building without the owner’s permission.

Dog wardens will be in Adams County between May 1-4, Cumberland, Franklin and Lancaster counties between May 14-18, Lebanon County between May 21-25, and York County between May 28-May 31, the release states.

Pennsylvania law requires all dogs three months or older to be licensed by January 1 of each year, the Department of Agriculture notes. The fee is $6.50 for each spayed or neutered dog and $8.50 for other dogs. Older adults and persons with disabilities may purchase a license for $4.50 for spayed or neutered dogs and $6.50 for others. Dog licenses are available through county treasurers’ offices.

The full list of counties can be seen below:

May 1-4: Adams, Butler, Clinton, Fulton, Lehigh, McKean, Montour, Northampton, and Washington counties

May 7-11: Bedford, Blair, Chester, Lawrence, Tioga, Warren, Washington, and Wayne counties

May 14-18: Allegheny, Cameron, Cumberland, Franklin, Indiana, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lawrence, and Snyder counties

May 21-25: Allegheny, Centre, Lebanon, Mercer, Monroe, Montgomery, and Union counties

May 28-31: Clearfield, Fayette, Forest, Schuylkill, Wyoming, and York counties