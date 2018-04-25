× Nationals place reliever Shawn Kelley on 10-Day Disabled List

WASHINGTON– The Washington Nationals have lost a key reliever to injury.

The team has placed P Shawn Kelley on the 10-Day Disabled List as he deals with a bout of of ulnar nerve irritation, according to MLB.com.

Kelley, 33, dealt with injury and poor performance in 2017, appearing in only 33 games with a 7.27 ERA.

So far this season, Kelley had rebounded with a 4.50 ERA in 8 games.

It is unknown whether Kelley will require a longer stay on the Disabled List than 10 days.