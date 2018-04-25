× New weight restriction on bridge in Heidelberg Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A new weight restriction for truck traffic was established earlier this month in Heidelberg Township. The bridge is on Gitts Run Rd., between SR 116 and Moulstown Rd. in Penn Township.

The new law restricts weight to 10 tons for a single vehicle and 15 tons for combo vehicles. There was a necessity to decrease the weight on this bridge as engineers are advising that it is showing wear from many years of continuous use. There are plans to improve the bridge in the future.

PennDOT will provide this new information to the trucking industry and the police department will provide signage in the near future so that traffic is aware of the changes.

SOURCE: PennDOT