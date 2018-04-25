Orioles claim IF Jace Peterson off waivers

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Jace Peterson #34 of the New York Yankees in action against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on April 7, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Orioles 8-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 07: Jace Peterson #34 of the New York Yankees in action against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on April 7, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The Yankees defeated the Orioles 8-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
BALTIMORE– The Orioles have claimed journeyman IF Jace Peterson off of waivers from the New York Yankees.
Peterson, 27, began the 2018 season in New York, where he had three hits in three games for the Yankees.
The Orioles claimed the lifetime .235 hitter to be a reserve infield option off the bench.