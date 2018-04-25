× Overturned tractor trailer closes Interstate 81 northbound in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa.– An overturned tractor trailer has closed part of Interstate 81 northbound while crews remove the vehicle from the roadway.

The crash occurred near the Interstate 78 split, and I-81 NB is closed at Exit 89 for I-78 EB.

Previously, there was a lane restriction in place for the road, but now crews are removing the tractor trailer from the roadway.

The extent of any injuries suffered or damage caused is unknown at this time.