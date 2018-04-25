× Pa. Department of Health issues warning about E.coli outbreak

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reminding residents to throw out any romaine lettuce that may be linked to a recent E.coli outbreak.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the outbreak strain is linked to romaine lettuce from Yuma, Arizona. It includes whole heads and hearts of romaine, chopped romaine and salad mixes. Health officials say the outbreak is impacting several states, including Pennsylvania where 12 cases have been confirmed.

The PA Department of Health is urging residents to not eat any romaine lettuce in question and throw it out.

Health officials warn the bacteria can cause severe illness. Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramping and vomiting. Anyone experiencing those symptoms is urged to call a doctor.

At this time, the CDC says no brand, distributor or grower has been directly linked to the outbreak. For more information, visit www.health.pa.gov.