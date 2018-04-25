Phillies sign IF Trevor Plouffe to minor league deal

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 11: Trevor Plouffe #14 of the Tampa Bay Rays swings at a pitch against the New York Yankees at Citi Field on September 11, 2017 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. The two teams were scheduled to play in St. Petersburg, but due to the weather emergency caused by Hurricane Irma, the game was moved to New York, but with Tampa Bay remaining the "home" team. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Phillies have brought in a veteran infielder as minor league depth.
The team has reached an agreement with IF Trevor Plouffe.
It is believed that Plouffe will eventually report to Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
Plouffe, 31, split 2017 between the Oakland Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays.
In total, he hit .198 with 9 HR’s and 19 RBI’s in 100 games.
However, he is just two years removed from hitting 22 HR’s for the Minnesota Twins.
According to Jon Heyman, Plouffe’s contract could be worth up to $1.5 million if he gets called up to the Major League club.