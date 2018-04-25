× Poll: Do you recycle?

Recycling is causing a bit of a controversy these days.

The City of Lancaster shared this post that outlines what they call part of “catastrophic changes” that are impacting the recycling industry:

According to the post, the Chinese government recently imposed new rules that limit the levels of contamination allowed in the recyclable material they accept.

Contamination is considered to be any non-recyclable item that gets mixed into a bale of recyclable material.

Previously, bales were allowed to have around 5% contamination in them, or about 92 lbs of trash,in a 1,850 lb bale of recycled paper.

However, beginning in 2018, China changed those restrictions to a 0.5% contamination rate, or about 9 lbs of trash in a 1,850 lb bale of recycled paper.

The City of Lancaster says that that goal is unrealistic and cannot be reached.

Now, Penn Waste has put out a list of recyclable materials in order to help consumers discern the difference.

While many neighborhoods, boroughs and schools recycle, some do not.

