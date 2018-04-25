× Sinkhole opens on city block in Lebanon

LEBANON — Four families have been displaced by a sinkhole that opened up on their block in Lebanon, according to a post by the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Red Cross.

The sinkhole opened on the 100 block of South 7th Street Wednesday morning, according to the Red Cross.

Nine adults and three children have been affected.

Families were offered comfort kits and assistance for food, clothing, and shelter.

