Sixers wrap up series at home, downing Heat 104-91 in Game Five

PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia 76ers have won their first playoff series since 2012.

The team took down the Miami Heat at home and closed out the first round series in Game Five by a score of 104-91.

G J.J. Redick led all scorers with 28 points, while C Joel Embiid added a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

For the Heat, C Kelly Olynyk paced the team with 18 points while G Dwayne Wade could only muster 11 points in the series finale.

Rapper Meek Mill was in attendance for the victory, fresh off his release from prison.

The Sixers now await the winner of the Boston Celtics/Milwaukee Bucks series in the Conference Semifinals.

That series could begin as early as April 28 or as late as May 1.