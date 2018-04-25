Sixers wrap up series at home, downing Heat 104-91 in Game Five

PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 24: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat hug after the game against the Miami Heat in Game Five of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2018 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA, PA - APRIL 24: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat hug after the game against the Miami Heat in Game Five of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2018 at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)
PHILADELPHIA– The Philadelphia 76ers have won their first playoff series since 2012.
The team took down the Miami Heat at home and closed out the first round series in Game Five by a score of 104-91.
G J.J. Redick led all scorers with 28 points, while C Joel Embiid added a double-double with 19 points and 12 rebounds.
For the Heat, C Kelly Olynyk paced the team with 18 points while G Dwayne Wade could only muster 11 points in the series finale.
Rapper Meek Mill was in attendance for the victory, fresh off his release from prison.
The Sixers now await the winner of the Boston Celtics/Milwaukee Bucks series in the Conference Semifinals.
That series could begin as early as April 28 or as late as May 1.