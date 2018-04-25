× Snyder’s releases new pretzel flavors for two product lines

HANOVER — Snyder’s of Hanover® has released five new snack flavors across its Pretzel Pieces and Wholey Cheese!™ product lines.

The Pretzel Pieces flavors include Cheddar Ale, Cinnamon & Sugar and Gluten-Free Buffalo Wing, the company announced Wednesday.

Cheddar Ale Pretzel Pieces are a limited-time take on the popular pub dip while Cinnamon & Sugar Pretzel Pieces are the perfect combination of sweet and salty, Snyder’s says. Gluten-Free Hot Buffalo Wing Pretzel Piece has a zesty, buffalo flavor but is free from gluten, soy, dairy and eggs.

It’s Wholey Cheese! collection now includes Spicy Pepper Jack and White Cheddar & Chive. The Wholey Cheese! collection is made up of gluten-free baked crackers with real cheese, according to Snyder’s. It also has no artificial flavors and 28% less fat than leading cheese crackers.

“Here at Snyder’s of Hanover, we are in the business of snacking, so it’s vital we provide consumers with new and innovative products that fit into their daily lives,” says Shundrikka Owens, Vice President of Marketing for Snyder’s of Hanover. “We take pride in the fact that we are able to produce flavorful, on-trend choices made from the highest-quality ingredients while staying true to our roots as America’s favorite pretzel bakery.”

Snyder’s of Hanover Pretzel Pieces and Snyder’s of Hanover Wholey Cheese! products can be found in the snack and cracker aisles of retailers nationwide.