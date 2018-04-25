Spring Gate Vineyard & Brewery to release events lineup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- One local vineyard is thinking summer with the release of their events lineup. Spring Gate Vineyard & Brewery will host several festivals at their estate, and will have food trucks, live music and libations for their visitors.

The fun starts this weekend when Spring Gate will provide their beer and wine at two separate events. You can taste their wine and at Sledfest in Duncannon, Perry County and Harrisburg Beer Week’s Little Big Beer Fest.

FOX 43’s Lynda Weed visited the estate this morning to taste some of the vineyard’s offerings.