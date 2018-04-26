× American Red Cross, Ephrata community partners to install free smoke alarms in borough

LANCASTER COUNTY — In an effort to reduce home fire-related death and injuries, the American Red Cross, among other partners, will be installing free smoke alarms for families in Ephrata on Friday.

The American Red Cross is teaming up with Ephrata Pioneer and Lincoln fire departments, the Ephrata Police Department, Ephrata Borough and community partners to make this possible.

Fire safety education will also be available to families.

Volunteers can meet at Pioneer Fire Department, located at 135 S. State Street, at 9 a.m. for a kick-off and brief training. Smoke alarm installations follow, ending at approximately 1:30 p.m.