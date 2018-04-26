× At least three Philadelphia Flyers’ players to require surgery this off season

PHILADELPHIA– During the team’s final media availability sessions of the season, it was revealed that at least four Philadelphia Flyers’ players were playing injured, with three requiring surgery.

According to NHL.com, Flyers’ winger Wayne Simmonds tore his pelvis during Training Camp of this season, but proceeded to play through it all season.

The injuries continued for Simmonds in October, where reportedly pulled his groin and broke his ankle after being hit by defenseman D Shayne Gotisbehere’s shot.

If that wasn’t enough for Simmonds, he topped it off by tearing a ligament in his hand in February.

All these injuries contributed to Simmonds’ career-low in games played (75) and his lowest point total in five seasons (46).

On top of that, Philadelphia dealt with injuries to both of its top goaltenders this season, and now it appears that both will require surgery.

G Brian Elliott missed part of the season with an abdominal injury that will reportedly require further surgery to correct.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, G Michal Neuvirth will have surgery on both hips.

Both goalies are under contract for next season.

Furthermore, defenseman Ivan Provorov suffered a Grade 3 AC sprain in his shoulder that he played through the playoffs with.

The injury was called “major” by Yahoo! Sports, and Dave Issac tweeted that Provorov said he lost feeling in his arm during one of the team’s postseason games.

Provorov is expected to need at least 6-8 weeks to recover, but it is unknown if he will require surgery.

The team can heal its walking wounded after falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round of the playoffs.