Fairie Festival to be held at Spoutwood Farms for the last time

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The Fairie Festival is lighting up Spoutwood Farms for the last time.

Although it is not the last year of the festival, it is the last time Spoutwood Farms will serve as its setting.

This year’s theme for the festival is metamorphosis, in reference to how the festival will be changing in the future.

Filled with entertainment, family friendly activities and over 100 vendors, the public is invited to come and celebrate on Friday, May 4 through Sunday, May 6.

With more on this upcoming festival, Rob and Lucy Wood, aka Greenman and Queen Lucy Light, are stopping by the set of FOX43 Morning News.

They will be joined by Dutch Florence, “King of the May”, in sharing about this year’s festival.