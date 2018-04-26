× Hershey Bears will not renew contracts of head coach Troy Mann, assistant Ryan Murphy

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– While there was speculation that a coaching change could come at the NHL level for the Washington Capitals if another playoff run ended in failure, it has become a reality for the team’s AHL affiliate.

The Hershey Bears announced Wednesday that the team will not renew the contracts of head coach Troy Mann and assistant coach Ryan Murphy.

Mann, 48, spent the past nine seasons behind the bench of the Bears, with the last four coming as head coach. In that time, Mann went 162-102-22-19 and led the team to a pair of division titles, including a trip to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals.

Mann ranks sixth in wins among Hershey Bears’ coaches all-time.

Murphy, 35, served in different capacities for all four Mann’s seasons behind the bench. Murphy’s first role was specializing in video development during the 2014-15 season, before being promoted to a full-time assistant coach the following season.

The Bears struggled this season, finishing in last place in the Atlantic Division with a 30-37-9 record.

Long dependent on a core of players including captain RW Garrett Mitchell, LW Chris Borque, and C Zach Sill, the team may look to continue sweeping changes across the organization after a down season.