DERRY TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- Hersheypark will open Friday for the summer season. Guests can enjoy more than 70 rides and attractions, entertainment and food.

Starting on Friday, the park will host 'Food Truck Fridays.' It includes a variety of different food options. It runs April 27th, May 4, 11, and 18.

For ticket and schedule information, visit hersheypark.com.