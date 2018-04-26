× NFL DRAFT: Baltimore Ravens draft selections

DALLAS — The 2018 NFL Draft is the last time Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome will be calling the shots.

Owner Steve Bisciotti announced in February that Newsome will be replaced by Eric DeCosta, the team’s current assistant general manager. Though, Newsome — who has been with the team since its inaugural season in 1996 — will still be involved with Baltimore in some form.

Round 1 – Pick 25: Hayden Hurst, tight end, South Carolina

One plan going into the draft for the #Ravens was to trade back and take a TE. They take South Carolina’s Hayden Hurst off the board at No. 25. The last first-rounder for GM Ozzie Newsome. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2018

*Baltimore traded back twice before making its first-round selection*

Round 1 – Pick 32: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville

The first round ends with the #Ravens pulling QB Lamar Jackson from the green room. They traded up with the #Eagles and grab the Heisman Trophy winner. Huge end to a big night. He goes No. 32. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2018

*Baltimore traded up with the Eagles for the selection*

This will be updated throughout the NFL Draft.