NFL DRAFT: Baltimore Ravens draft selections
DALLAS — The 2018 NFL Draft is the last time Ravens General Manager Ozzie Newsome will be calling the shots.
Owner Steve Bisciotti announced in February that Newsome will be replaced by Eric DeCosta, the team’s current assistant general manager. Though, Newsome — who has been with the team since its inaugural season in 1996 — will still be involved with Baltimore in some form.
Round 1 – Pick 25: Hayden Hurst, tight end, South Carolina
*Baltimore traded back twice before making its first-round selection*
Round 1 – Pick 32: Lamar Jackson, QB, Louisville
*Baltimore traded up with the Eagles for the selection*
