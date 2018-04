× NFL DRAFT: Washington Redskins draft selections

DALLAS — The Redskins finished the 2017 season 3rd in the NFC East with a 7-9 record.

Round 1 – Pick 13: Da’Ron Payne, defensive tackle, Alabama

Payne joins Alabama teammate Jonathan Allen, who was selected by Washington in the first round last year, according to the team’s Public Relations staff. Both are defensive linemen.

The #Redskins get D-line help, which was their big target. Didn’t get Vita Vea, but do get #Bama DT Da’Ron Payne at No. 13. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 27, 2018

This will be updated throughout the NFL Draft.