Police charge juvenile with trespassing after victim receives phone calls from Columbia apartment when she wasn't home

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– Police have charged a juvenile with criminal trespassing after he called the victim from her own apartment when she wasn’t home.

On April 22 around 5:30 p.m., police were called to an address in the 200 block of S. 8th St. in Columbia for a reported burglary.

Police were told that the victim was receiving phone calls from her apartment phone number when she wasn’t home, and no one was supposed to be there.

After arriving at the apartment, police saw signs that the apartment may have been entered and contacted the landlord.

The landlord granted the police access to the apartment, and they found a 17-year-old man in an attic crawlspace.

He was taken into custody and turned over to York County Youth Services.

Now, the juvenile is facing charges.