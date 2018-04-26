× Police: Man used fake Facebook profile to bilk Lancaster County resident in fake Playstation sale

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — An 18-year-old Upper Darby man is facing theft by deception charges after Northern Lancaster County Regional Police say he used a fake Facebook account to bilk a Warwick Township resident out of $300 with a fake sale of a Playstation game console.

Dama Doumbia, of Millbank Road, is accused of setting up a fake Facebook account with the name “Dama Akbar,” and using it to post the sale of the console. On February 20, the victim sent Doumbia $300 via Square Cash, but never received the Playstation, police say. When he attempted to contact Doumbia via the “Dama Akbar” profile, the victim was blocked.

Doumbia was identified and charged after an investigation. As part of the judicial process, Doumbia is cooperating with the victim to return the funds that were sent, police say.