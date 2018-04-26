Prepare for a soggy, wet morning and cool afternoon readings Friday

WET END TO WEEK

A pleasant evening with increasing clouds and temperatures slowly falling out of the 60s into the 50s. Showers arrive overnight and continue into the morning rush hour. Prepare for a longer commute with the wet conditions. Morning lows drop to the upper 40s and temperatures don’t warm above the upper 50s. Next frontal system brings more showers for start of the weekend.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

It’s a dry start with morning lows in the middle 40s. Clouds thicken quickly, and a mild breeze helps push temperatures to the middle, and perhaps even a few spots into the upper, 60s. Cold front brings a few afternoon and early evening showers. It is followed by a significant chill too. Morning lows are back into the 30s. Breezy northwest winds allows colder air to hold temperatures in the lower 50s Sunday. Sunshine is obscured with clouds by afternoon. Clearing skies during the evening will cause temperatures to drop quickly and they are back into the 30s to begin the week.

MAY ARRIVES WARM

While it’s a cold morning, plenty of sunshine helps boost temperatures back into the 60s Monday. And, the beginning of May brings a quick turn around to much warmer air! Tuesday is sunny with readings in the middle and upper 70s. 80’s arrive by Wednesday and continue Thursday. Plenty of sunshine midweek gives way to increasing clouds Thursday as the next system approaches. However, dry weather continues.

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist